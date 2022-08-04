Breaking News
Koffee With Karan 7: "I am a perfectionist, but she is perfect," says Aamir Khan complimenting Kareena Kapoor Khan

Updated on: 04 August,2022 04:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While reaching perfection has long been Aamir Khan’s goal, the star revealed that has never stopped him from appreciating things that are already perfect, like Kareena Kapoor Khan

Aamir and Kareena on Koffee With Karan/ Pic- Instagram


What happens when one of Indian entertainment’s most candid stars pairs with the industry’s most unrestrained star on a talk show? Hotstar Specials 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 reveals this and so much more as Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan take the couch. Rife with inside jokes, roasts, and secrets from the lives of the charismatic stars, the episode unveiled why the duo is movie stars who make viewers fall in love with them over and over again.

Presenting an all-new segment, actor trolling actors, the latest episode saw Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan ask each other candid questions exploring their unknown side. Aamir Khan’s reputation as a perfectionist, who never rests till perfection is reached, made Kareena Kapoor Khan share a slice of her experience working with the actor. “He has a thing for perfection. It is not bad, but if he feels it has to be a certain way and it has to be just that. Unless that perfection is achieved, we are not done. That extra focus on reaching that perfection can sometimes be a bit annoying,” revealed Mr. Perfectionist’s co-star.

While reaching perfection has long been Aamir Khan’s goal, the star revealed that has never stopped him from appreciating things that are already perfect, like Kareena Kapoor Khan. “I am a perfectionist, but she is perfect,” shared the star with a big smile. As viewers, we couldn’t have agreed more!

 

