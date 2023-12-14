On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar asked if Arjun Kapoor is taking his relationship with Malaika Arora to the next level

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for a long time now. The couple went public with their relationship in 2019, on Arjun's birthday. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar asked if Arjun Kapoor is taking his relationship with Malaika Arora to the next level. Arjun said that even though he doesn't mind talking about his relationship on Karan's show, answering this question without his partner present would be unfair.

He said, "I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes."

Arjun added, "I think it’s unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I’m very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space."

"I don't want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that's unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it," he continued.

Even since it became public knowledge that they are dating, Arjun and Malaika have been incessantly trolled, because of their age gap, among other things. On KWK 8, the actor frankly expressed what the trolls make him feel.

"There's no person that's not being affected, it's about dealing with it. But it also shows their upbringing and their culture - those people who are putting up random comments. You also know that they're trying to get your attention. Then I realized I have to allow it to sink in and understand the reason why these desperate people are trying to get my attention and try to detach myself from the reaction. Does it affect me? Yes, it does. You might see something that randomly shows up. It could be a meme or a meme page, they might be doing it to get likes," he shared.