Koffee with Karan 8: The new update suggests that during the conversation, host Karan Johar reminisced about Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, and specifically mentioned the shoot of the song ‘Dekha Ek Khwab’ from the film ‘Silsila’

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Listen to this article Koffee with Karan 8: Karan Johar shares Yash Chopra loved ‘Dekha Ek Khwab’ from the film ‘Silsila’; Ajay Devgn reminisces old times x 00:00

Koffee with Karan 8: The eighth season of ‘Koffee with Karan’ is keeping the audience hooked with several revelations and spicy gossip about their favourite actors. In the upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 8', host Karan Johar will welcome the dynamic duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The OTT platform recently dropped the promo of the new episode, which shows Ajay and Rohit making some hilarious revelations.

Now, the new update suggests that during the conversation, host Karan Johar reminisced about Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, and specifically mentioned the shoot of the song ‘Dekha Ek Khwab’ from the film ‘Silsila’.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, Karan recalled Yash Chopra during the conversation. Karan said, “I remember a story of Raj sahab and Yash Chopra. They both shot in the same year, they went to the Tulip Gardens in Amsterdam. Raj sahab shot Prem Rog - Bhanware Ne Khilaya Phool and Yash ji, Dekha Ek Khwab for Silsila. Silsila had not performed and Prem Rog was a hit film so there was an event and a party and Yash ji was looking a bit down and this Yash uncle has told me himself and Raj sahab came to him and said, ‘I want to tell you one thing, everything else put aside, jis tarah tumhe essence capture kiya hai uss location ka, jo romance aap le aaye ho, I couldn't do that, You bought in a certain beauty of romance and poetry which I didn't manage.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan continued, “Yash uncle went home with the feeling that you know, it takes a big heart. And I don't feel like we have that. We release movies, the least number of calls and messages will come from the industry, it's like nobody feels happy for somebody else's success.”

Ajay added, “It was better during our times also, that time also we used to get calls or you used to come to know that genuinely people are happy from the industry, now it's not too much.”

The new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 airs on every Thursday on Disney plus Hotstar.