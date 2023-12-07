On Koffee with Karan, Kiara recounts how Sidharth proposed to her over violins and late-night walk during a family vacation in Italy

Sidharth Malhotra with wife Kiara Advani

In February, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a dreamy wedding, the heart-warming video of which went viral. Now, in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Advani—who graces the couch with Vicky Kaushal—revealed that Malhotra proposed to her during their Italy vacation last year. It turns out the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor had joined her beau and his family for the holiday.

In the Disney+ Hotstar offering, Advani admitted that she had an inkling that he’d propose. “The first night that he planned to do it, something didn’t go right. So, it was cancelled. Then, the second night, he took us to a Michelin star restaurant, and I was sleepy because I just landed,” she recalled, adding that after dinner, Malhotra took her for a walk. “I was cribbing about how tired I was. Suddenly, a violinist came out of the bushes, while his nephew was taking our video. Sid went down on one knee and proposed. I was so overwhelmed that I didn’t say anything. After his whole speech, he started saying the lines from Shershaah, ‘Main Delhi ka seedha saadha launda hoon’ and I burst out laughing.” Host Karan Johar added that soon after, the couple Face-timed Advani’s parents and him to share the good news.

