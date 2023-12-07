Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Romantic twist to Roman holiday

Romantic twist to Roman holiday

Updated on: 07 December,2023 05:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

On Koffee with Karan, Kiara recounts how Sidharth proposed to her over violins and late-night walk during a family vacation in Italy

Romantic twist to Roman holiday

Sidharth Malhotra with wife Kiara Advani

Listen to this article
Romantic twist to Roman holiday
x
00:00

In February, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a dreamy wedding, the heart-warming video of which went viral. Now, in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8, Advani—who graces the couch with Vicky Kaushal—revealed that Malhotra proposed to her during their Italy vacation last year. It turns out the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor had joined her beau and his family for the holiday. 


In the Disney+ Hotstar offering, Advani admitted that she had an inkling that he’d propose. “The first night that he planned to do it, something didn’t go right. So, it was cancelled. Then, the second night, he took us to a Michelin star restaurant, and I was sleepy because I just landed,” she recalled, adding that after dinner, Malhotra took her for a walk. “I was cribbing about how tired I was. Suddenly, a violinist came out of the bushes, while his nephew was taking our video. Sid went down on one knee and proposed. I was so overwhelmed that I didn’t say anything. After his whole speech, he started saying the lines from Shershaah, ‘Main Delhi ka seedha saadha launda hoon’ and I burst out laughing.” Host Karan Johar added that soon after, the couple Face-timed Advani’s parents and him to share the good news. 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sidharth malhotra kiara advani karan johar koffee with karan Web Series News Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK