Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan are working together for the first time in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, host Karan Johar revealed that SRK was all praises for his co-star, and said that it was his best performance ever.

In turn, Vicky narrated his experience of working with King Khan. He said that he had to shoot one scene with a body double because Shah Rukh Khan wasn't on set. The scene didn't require the superstar, as only his back would be shown to the camera. But Khan was so apologetic that he couldn't be there to give the cues to Vicky in the scene, he insisted on re-shooting it.

Why Shah Rukh Khan apologised to Vicky Kaushal

Vicky narrated, "One of the shoot days, he had to rush for some important work. There was a critical moment for my character which was with him. He couldn't be there for that shot. I had to give that shot with a body double. Late in the night, he called me and I missed that call. Then he sent me a long message saying 'We'll shoot it again. I am really sorry I couldn't be there to give the cues. I had to call him and convince him that Raju sir is happy, and the shot went well. There is no need to shoot again.' He said, 'No I am feeling terrible, we will do it again.' Next day, when he saw those shots, only then he was assured that we do not have to reshoot... I meet him and I realise how little I am doing at this age."

Dunki is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, providing hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Will SRK be back on Koffee With Karan?

SRK last appeared on KWK back in 2016 for Season 5's premiere episode with his 'Dear Zindagi' co-star Alia Bhatt. On Monday, Karan hosted a press event, where he answered several questions related to the show. He also spilled the beans on whether King Khan will be seen on KWK 8 or not!

"I just know that if there is any megastar who has earned his right to speak when he needs to, it is Shah Rukh Khan. I, of all the people, have been his closest friend and family and should understand that. I have that leverage because he is family to me. I can ask him and request him. He has never said no to me. So I never asked," Karan said.