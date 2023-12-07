On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani narrated their respective proposal stories

Vicky Kaushal tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in December 2021 Sidharth Malhotra married Kiara Advani in February 2023 Vicky Kaushal revealed that his proposal to Katrina was not well-planned

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were the guests on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8. Host Karan Johar asked both the stars to narrate their proposal stories. Vicky tied the knot with Katrina Kaif in December 2021, while Sidharth Malhotra married Kiara Advani in February 2023. Both the pairs were tight-lipped about their romance up until their weddings, so this episode of Koffee With Karan 8 revealed some details about their lives as couples.

Vicky Kaushal reveals he proposed to Katrina Kaif one day before wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married away from the media glare, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. The actor revealed that his proposal to Katrina was not well-planned. "It was very last-minute. I had been warned by everyone that if you do not propose, you'll have to hear about it for the rest of your life... I did it one day before the wedding. We had planned a special dinner one day before all the guests were arriving for the wedding," he said.

Vicky also explained that their busy schedules were part of the reason why the proposal was so last-minute. "She was shooting a song for Tiger 3, she was into fitness like a beast. I was shooting something else, so we just couldn't plan things," he said.

Sidharth Malhotra said Shershah dialogue to propose to Kiara

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra had appeared together on Koffee with Karan last year. Kiara Advani revealed that Sidharth had proposed to her right before he came back to shoot for that episode. While Vicky this was news to Vicky, Karan revealed that he already knew about this as Sidharth and Kiara had called him right after the proposal. Sidhartha took Kiara and his parents on a trip to Rome where he got down on one knee at a Michelin star restaurant and popped the question.

"It was my first family holiday with his parents. I had a bit of an idea that he would propose. When we decided that this was for the rest of our lives, I had told him that he has to speak to my parents. But I did not know when and where on this trip he would propose. He had planned everything - candle light dinner, etc. He took me for a walk after dinner and these violinists come out of the bushes. His nephew was taking our video. Sid went down on one knee and proposed. I was so overwhelmed... and then he started saying the lines of Shershah - 'Delhi ka seedha saadha launda hoon...' - and I burst out laughing," Kiara narrated.