Breaking News
MPCB implements stricter guidelines for RMC Plants to combat air pollution
Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Shinde holds review meeting, Fadnavis attends it online
Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Thane
Fire-hit warship INS Brahmaputra brought to 'upright' position: Navy official
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA court remands shooter, 7 others to police custody
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > After Europe schedule Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta to shoot for their film in Mumbai

After Europe schedule, Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta to shoot for their film in Mumbai

Updated on: 04 December,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say after the Poland schedule, Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta to kick off the Mumbai leg of their Karan Johar-backed film next week

After Europe schedule, Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta to shoot for their film in Mumbai

Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta

Listen to this article
After Europe schedule, Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta to shoot for their film in Mumbai
x
00:00

In September, mid-day had reported that Konkona Sensharma and Laapataa Ladies’ find Pratibha Ranta were to kick off their maiden collaboration, a yet-untitled film, with a schedule in Poland (Begin as the year ends, September 28). Sure enough, the unit, led by director Anubhuti Kashyap, has now returned from their month-long shoot in the European country. Where’s their next stop? Mumbai. We’ve heard Kashyap is gearing up for the second schedule that begins in the city 
next week.


Karan Johar and Anubhuti KashyapKaran Johar and Anubhuti Kashyap


An insider shared, “For her second directorial venture after Doctor G [2022], Anubhuti has chosen a relationship drama. They wrapped up the Poland schedule on December 1. For the Mumbai leg, the director has slotted several key scenes featuring Konkona and Pratibha. The team will kick off the stint next week at a Bandra studio. Over the following 15 days, they will shoot in Film City and some parts of south Mumbai. They plan to wrap up the project by the year-end.” Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keshwani, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the Netflix film hinges on the two lead characters’ interpersonal dynamics.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

konkona sen sharma karan johar bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK