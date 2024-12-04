Sources say after the Poland schedule, Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta to kick off the Mumbai leg of their Karan Johar-backed film next week

Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta

Listen to this article After Europe schedule, Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta to shoot for their film in Mumbai x 00:00

In September, mid-day had reported that Konkona Sensharma and Laapataa Ladies’ find Pratibha Ranta were to kick off their maiden collaboration, a yet-untitled film, with a schedule in Poland (Begin as the year ends, September 28). Sure enough, the unit, led by director Anubhuti Kashyap, has now returned from their month-long shoot in the European country. Where’s their next stop? Mumbai. We’ve heard Kashyap is gearing up for the second schedule that begins in the city

next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar and Anubhuti Kashyap

An insider shared, “For her second directorial venture after Doctor G [2022], Anubhuti has chosen a relationship drama. They wrapped up the Poland schedule on December 1. For the Mumbai leg, the director has slotted several key scenes featuring Konkona and Pratibha. The team will kick off the stint next week at a Bandra studio. Over the following 15 days, they will shoot in Film City and some parts of south Mumbai. They plan to wrap up the project by the year-end.” Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keshwani, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the Netflix film hinges on the two lead characters’ interpersonal dynamics.