Sources say after the Poland schedule, Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta to kick off the Mumbai leg of their Karan Johar-backed film next week
Konkona Sensharma and Pratibha Ranta
In September, mid-day had reported that Konkona Sensharma and Laapataa Ladies’ find Pratibha Ranta were to kick off their maiden collaboration, a yet-untitled film, with a schedule in Poland (Begin as the year ends, September 28). Sure enough, the unit, led by director Anubhuti Kashyap, has now returned from their month-long shoot in the European country. Where’s their next stop? Mumbai. We’ve heard Kashyap is gearing up for the second schedule that begins in the city
next week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Karan Johar and Anubhuti Kashyap
An insider shared, “For her second directorial venture after Doctor G [2022], Anubhuti has chosen a relationship drama. They wrapped up the Poland schedule on December 1. For the Mumbai leg, the director has slotted several key scenes featuring Konkona and Pratibha. The team will kick off the stint next week at a Bandra studio. Over the following 15 days, they will shoot in Film City and some parts of south Mumbai. They plan to wrap up the project by the year-end.” Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keshwani, and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the Netflix film hinges on the two lead characters’ interpersonal dynamics.