Bride-to-be Kriti Kharbanda is glowing as she heads to Manesar ahead of wedding with Pulkit Samrat

Updated on: 12 March,2024 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After Pulkit jetted off to the wedding venue, Kriti was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as she departed for her marriage destination.

Kriti Kharbanda Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, are all set to tie the knot. The couple is likely to exchange vows in forthcoming days at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.


After Pulkit jetted off to the wedding venue, Kriti was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday as she departed for her marriage destination. The bride-to-be flaunted her glowing skin and radiating smile as she posed for the paparazzi. For her OOTD, she chose an easy breezy deep blue dress and accessorised it with white shoes and a Christian Dior tote bag. She kept her makeup minimal focusing on her dewy skin and let her tresses down for a soft appearance. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March.

"Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Kriti made her big screen debut with the Telugu film 'Boni' in 2009. Her first screen appearance in Bollywood was in 2016 with "Raaz: Reboot," a horror-thriller by Vikram Bhatt. However, Kirti rose to prominence in the industry after her strong performance in the hit Bollywood film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana' in 2017.

She will be next seen in Abir Sengupta's upcoming comedy flick 'Risky Romeo' alongside Sunny Singh.

Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of ‘Fukrey’ and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

