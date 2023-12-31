Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon party with MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi in Dubai ahead of New Year

Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon are partying in Dubai, where they will be ringing in the New Year. They were joined by former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni

Ahead of New Year celebrations, Bollywood sister duo-actors Kriti and Nupur Sanon party with former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi. Nupur's rumoured boyfriend and singer, Stebin Ben, who was also present, treated fans to a group picture. The image captured Dhoni and his wife Sakshi posing with Kriti Sanon, Nupur and Stebin Ben.

Re-sharing the pictures on her Instagram story, Nupur wrote, "Bidding goodbye to 2023 with the best energies around...2024, we're almost ready to welcome you!" Nupur also shared a solo picture with her "Mahi bhai." Sharing the picture, she wrote, "And obviously the best! Mahi bhai." Recently, Nupur also treated fans with a picture featuring herself, MS Dhoni, and Stebin Ben from friend Hitesh Sanghvi's birthday celebration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti recently finished shooting for their film 'Do Patti'. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Kriti Sanon. The official release date of 'Do Patti' is still awaited. It will be out on Netflix. 'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'. Kriti will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in a romantic film, which will be out in theatres on February 9, 2024. Kriti will also be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in 'The Crew'.

Nupur, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

