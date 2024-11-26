Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kriti Sanon Industry is not so much responsible for nepotism

Kriti Sanon: 'Industry is not so much responsible for nepotism'

Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  Panaji
ANI |

Top

At IFFI 2024, Kriti Sanon shared her view that the Bollywood industry itself is not entirely to blame for nepotism and pointed out that the audience and media have a role in promoting star kids

Kriti Sanon: 'Industry is not so much responsible for nepotism'

Kriti Sanon. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Kriti Sanon: 'Industry is not so much responsible for nepotism'
x
00:00

Actor and producer Kriti Sanon recently shared her thoughts on nepotism while speaking at the 55th International Film Festival in Goa. Kriti, who has carved her place in Bollywood without connections in the film industry, spoke candidly during a masterclass about the struggles faced by outsiders and how the "media" and "audiences" contribute to the nepotism conversation. During her conversation, Kriti said that it takes time for someone without a "film background" to get the opportunities they dream of.


"The industry has given me a very warm welcome since the time I have come. Of course, when you don't belong to a film background, it takes time for you to get there. It takes time for you to get those opportunities you crave for. It takes time for you to even get those magazine covers. So everything is a bit of a struggle. But after 2-3 films, if you keep working hard and if you are at it, nothing can stop you," said the 'Do Patti' actress.


Kriti also shared her view that the Bollywood industry itself is not entirely to blame for nepotism and pointed out that the audience and media have a role in promoting star kids. Kriti said, "I feel the industry is not so much responsible for nepotism. It's also the media and the audience. The audiences want to watch what the media is putting about certain star kids. Because the audience is interested in them, the industry feels that since the audience is interested let's make a movie with them. So I think it's a circle. But I feel if you are talented, you will get there. If you're not talented, and if the connect is not there with the audiences you will not get there."


Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti was last seen in 'Do Patti', alongside Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film was released on Netflix on October 25. 'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kriti sanon Do Patti kajol Shaheer Sheikh bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK