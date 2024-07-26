Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Updated on: 26 July,2024 07:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Kriti Sanon shares insights on the qualities she looks for in an ideal partner. Read on for more details!

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Birthday 2024: Throughout her career, she has impressed audiences with her diverse roles. The year 2024 was particularly notable for her, with two back-to-back hits: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Shahid Kapoor, and Crew starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. 


Meanwhile, fans are curious about her romantic life. In a recent interview, Kriti opened up about what she's looking for in an ideal partner. Read on to find out more.



'Crew' actress Kriti Sanon dishes on qualities an ideal boyfriend should have


After scoring two back-to-back hits, Kriti Sanon sat down for a chat with Film Companion. During the discussion, she was questioned about her desire for a partner with a strong value system and various other qualities, as mentioned in a previous interview. Given her success, intelligence, beauty, and financial independence, the query arose whether it's feasible for her to find a man who meets all these criteria.

The actress stated, “I don’t know. Does the guy have to match up to all that? I don’t know, I don’t think.” 

She continued, “I feel we put too much pressure to on I want this, this, this. What you want and what you need might also be different. I might feel I want someone like this who is like this, whose like that but what I might need actually might just be like simplistic thing, someone who is just real, who can make me laugh, I’ve a connect with, who I can talk to for hours, who respects me and my work and I think those things are also way more important. I don’t think someone needs to match up to me but to hold his own that is more important and to be secure absolutely and that’s very important.”

About Crew

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they get caught in a web of lies.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "badass" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs. Don’t miss their supremely elegant looks throughout the film.

kriti sanon bollywood bollywood events Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

