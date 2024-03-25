'Crew' BTS: Kareena Kapoor shares photos from her sundowner on sets

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her upcoming film 'Crew'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pic/Instagram

Few days left in the release of her film 'Crew', building more curiosity among fans, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared bunch of behind the scenes pictures from the sets. Taking to Instagram, Kareena treated fans with new glimpse. In the first picture, Kareena and Tabu can be seen sitting in a car while filming a scene.

The other pictures give glimpses of Kareena posing for the camera.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Sundowner with my #Crew.#BTS #5DaysToGo."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Prakash ka chaata is ever present."

One of the users wrote, "Uffffffffff."

Rhea Kapoor on Saturday took to her Instagram to share a video of Kareena and Kriti Sanon from the sets as they enjoy their pizza.

In the video, the two can be seen enjoying a pizza party on the set.

She captioned the post with a note that read, "And they say heroines don't eat! Pizza party with @kareenakapoorkhan and @kritisanon before Bebo had to lift our lamboo @kritisanon @tabutiful missed you! #Crew is in Cinemas THIS COMING FRIDAY."

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs.

The film made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

