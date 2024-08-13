Kriti Sanon who made headlines for allegedly dating Kabir Bahia, opened up about how she feels about reports of her getting married being published without verifying facts

Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kriti Sanon finds wedding rumours 'incredibly irritating' amid reports of dating 9 years younger Kabir Bahia x 00:00

Bollywood beauty Kriti Sanon who celebrated her birthday in Greece, made headlines after pictures of her with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia surfaced on social media. The man in question is a UK-based businessman and is 9 years younger than Kriti. In an interview with Filmfare, the National Award winner got candid about how “incredibly irritating” it is to read false information published about her, especially about her personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said, “When false negative information is published about me, it’s not just frustrating for myself but also impacts my family. They shouldn’t have to deal with the repercussions of something untrue. It’s particularly aggravating when random rumours, like me supposedly getting married, start circulating. Friends then message me assuming it’s true and I have to clarify that it’s not.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

“People often don’t bother to verify facts before spreading stories, especially on social media where negativity spreads quickly. Having to constantly correct these falsehoods is incredibly irritating and ends up being more bothersome than anything else,” added Kriti.

In the same interview, she was asked if a self-made woman like her even needs a man, to which she replied, “You desire a partner who will be there for you when you return home, sharing both happy and sad moments. Even if you achieve great success in life, without someone to share it with, it feels meaningless. In this industry, loneliness can be intense because you have very few consistent relationships.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Reed (@j4mesreed)

Kriti is a romantic at heart and described love as “feeling something for someone unconditionally.” “Love should inspire growth and personal evolution, encouraging you to become the best version of yourself,” she added.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Kriti will be seen in the crime thriller 'Do Patti' alongside Kajol. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement. The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.