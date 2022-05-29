Kriti Sanon shares picture with mother and sister, calls them her 'Girls'

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Kriti wore a pink kurta with beautiful sharara and chose beautiful jewellery with maang tika and bangles to match her outfit. She tied her hair in a ponytail and did minimal make-up

Picture courtesy/Kriti Sanon's Instagram account


Actor Kriti Sanon shared a couple of photographs with her mother Geeta Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon on social media. The 'Mimi' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a photo where she can be seen smiling and posing for the camera with her 'girls'. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)





