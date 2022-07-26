Kriti Sanon to celebrate her birthday on 'Shehzada' sets this year!

The 'Bachchan Pandey' actor who is set to turn a year older on July 27 will mark her birthday on yet another set as a source close to the film revealed

Kriti Sanon. Picture Courtesy/PR

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film 'Shehzada' and the actor has been keeping her fans updated about the shoot. The 'Mimi' actor is set to have a working birthday on the sets in Haryana.

The 'Bachchan Pandey' actor who is set to turn a year older on July 27 will mark her birthday on yet another set as a source close to the film revealed. "The entire cast is stationed in Haryana for the shoot of their next, Shehzada and even on the 27th of July they will be in the Northern state so it is going to be a working birthday for the actress this year."

"The 'Adipurush' actor, will turn 32 year old this year, is keeping busy with her multiple film shoots always happening back to back with hardly any breaks to catch and so her birthday seems no exception and when she is not working, she is in the gym or on the red carpet, busy blowing our minds off," stated source.

After 'Luka Chuppi', actors Kartik and Kriti have teamed up for 'Shehzada'. Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, the film is touted as an action-packed family musical film. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, and Sachin Khedekar are also a part of 'Shehzada'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Arjun Patiala' actor will be next seen in 'Ganpath-Part 1' with Tiger Shroff. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas this year. Along with this she also has 'Adipurush' with south superstar Prabhas. And also will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan in Amar Kaushik's directorial 'Bhediya'.

The film featuring Hollywood's premier effects studio Mr. X, the film is touted to boast exquisite visual effects. The film will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, the story of the film has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt, who also wrote intriguing scripts for 'Bala', 'Made In China', 'Wrong Side Raju'. Kriti has also Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next in her kitty.

