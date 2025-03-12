Breaking News
Kritika Kamra hires 50 Chanderi female artisans for her clothing brand

Kritika Kamra hires 50 Chanderi female artisans for her clothing brand

Updated on: 12 March,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

As part of Women’s Day initiatives, Bollywood actor Kritika Kamra hires 50 Chanderi female artisans for her clothing brand, making them financially independent

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra’s clothing line was launched in 2020 with the idea of empowering Chanderi’s weavers, who were facing hardships during the lockdown. Five years on, as the brand has grown to employ 200 artisans, the actor-entrepreneur has set a new goalpost. As part of Women’s Day initiatives, she has travelled to Chanderi to expand the workforce by hiring 50 female weavers. “When we started our brand Cinnabar, it was a passion project, but our larger goal has always been to employ women from Madhya Pradesh, especially from this region, to help empower them,” she shares.


Chanderi, a town in Madhya Pradesh, is famous for its handwoven sarees. The actor aims to provide the women of her home state with financial independence and greater opportunities. “We strive to increase employment, awareness of their craft, and give them the power of fair prices so that these women have agency, and the confidence and means to elevate their lifestyle,” she adds. 



