As Saare Jahan Se Accha is announced as part of Netflix slate, Kritika Kamra says the series is part of her pursuit to bring empowered women to screen

Kritika Kamra has never been one to shy away from bold choices—be it in television, films, or the digital space. With her next project, Saare Jahan Se Acha, recently announced as part of Netflix’s upcoming slate, the actress continues her stay with her stand to tell stories that place women at the center. In an industry where meaningful female representation is still an ongoing battle, Kritika believes that actresses have a responsibility to champion narratives that do more than just check the feminist box. She speaks about why it’s important to back projects that truly empower women and how her career choices reflect that belief. Kamra believes true feminism goes far beyond online hashtags and posts.

"Feminism is not something you post about on social media and leave at that. It’s about real-world action. Armchair feminism doesn’t work – you have to walk the talk. It’s not enough to share a post with a hashtag and call yourself a feminist. We need to constantly make the right choices in the roles we take, speak up for the right causes, and create spaces where women can thrive. It’s about actively pushing for gender equality and empowering women through our actions. This goes beyond just awareness; it’s about building foundations and initiating change. If you have the resources or platform, start something, create initiatives, and make real contributions to the empowerment of women. That’s what feminism really is – a lifelong commitment to equality, not just a trend."

Kritika’s words come at a time when there is a growing conversation about women’s rights and empowerment in the entertainment industry. She has long been an advocate for gender equality, and she calls for a reflection on how the industry can evolve to make its support for women more than just performative. By calling out the industry's passive engagement with feminist ideals, Kamra is urging both her colleagues and fans to take responsibility for creating a world where women are empowered, heard, and given the opportunities they deserve. She adds, "I’ve always been mindful of the stories I associate with. It’s not just about screen time, it’s about what my character stands for. I want to be part of films and shows that don’t just claim to be feminist but actually put women at the forefront in a substantial way. For instance my next Saare Jahan Se Acha and Matka King are stories that align with my belief in meaningful representation. The women in this film aren’t just accessories to a male protagonist - they drive the narrative, they have depth, and their journeys matter. That’s the kind of storytelling I want to champion. Feminism in cinema isn't just about loud messaging. It’s about making sure women aren’t just existing in a man’s story but are living, breathing, fully realized people with their own arcs, conflicts, and triumphs. That’s the change I want to contribute to. I am proud of the choices I’ve made because they reflect my values. I want to be part of narratives that challenge stereotypes, that allow women to be messy, complex, and real. That’s what makes a story truly progressive."