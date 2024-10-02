Thrilled to be honoured as national winner at AACA 2024 for her performance in Bambai Meri Jaan, Kritika on how the recognition is making her choose bolder scripts

The universe is the gift that keeps on giving. It holds true for Kritika Kamra, who received rave reviews for her performance in the gangster drama, Bambai Meri Jaan (2023). Now, the actor has been selected as the national winner at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) 2024 for her role of Habiba Kadri in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category.

Kamra as Habiba Kadri in Bambai Meri Jaan

Kamra, who has always been selective of her work, considers the honour a nudge in the right direction. Expressing her gratitude and excitement, she said, “I am truly honoured and humbled. Bambai Meri Jaan has been a special project for me, and being acknowledged for my work on a global platform is immensely gratifying. I’m grateful to my director, writers, co-stars, and the entire team for their support and for creating a character that allowed me to push my boundaries as an actor.” Bambai Meri Jaan, the screen adaptation of Dongri to Dubai, also starred Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur, among others.

All the winners representing their respective countries at the awards gala will be in Singapore in December to receive the honour. The win is particularly validating for Kamra because the character “pulled me out of my comfort zone.” “I was attempting something that no one could imagine me as. They trusted me. This show made me a confident actor. I am now ready to take bolder risks and go after unconventional parts. I feel there are no limits; if there is something I aspire to do, I should give it my 100 per cent because limitations are all in our minds,” added the actor.