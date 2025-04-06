Breaking News
An impromptu canvas This artists picnic in Mumbai is a blend of learning and networking

An impromptu canvas: This artists' picnic in Mumbai is a blend of learning and networking

Updated on: 06 April,2025 09:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Tanisha Banerjee | mailbag@mid-day.com

Sometimes, all that art calls for is just a picnic mat, the willingness to create, and enthusiasm to show up

The gatherings include artistes from all walks of life. Pic/Instagram@manngadhant

When Manngadhant, a community for artistes and art enthusiasts that hosts unique picnics for like-minded people across cities in public spaces, held a picnic at Versova Beach, it ended up being a theatre workshop. In an age where screens dominate our social lives, this event gives you the opportunity to connect with people face-to-face and have real-life interactions.


Founder Karan Gahlot tells Sunday mid-day, “Versova Beach has deep ties to the city’s creative community, so it became the perfect venue. And since we welcome people from all walks of life, it’s 50 per cent workshop and 50 per cent networking event.”


The gatherings, generally conducted in the evenings when the sun is setting, are safe spaces for artistes across mediums. At its core, “Artists’ Picnic” is a reminder that art does not need gilded galleries or towering stages to thrive. Sometimes, just a picnic mat, the willingness to create, and showing up is enough.


WHERE: Versova Beach 
WHEN: TBA
TO BOOK: DM @manngadhant to register
Price: Rs 200

