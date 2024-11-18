Breaking News
Rakesh Roshan announces retirement, will be backing Krrish 4 as a producer

Updated on: 18 November,2024 04:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Though 'Krrish 4' will be made under the banner of Filmkraft Productions, Rakesh Roshan has decided to step down from directorial duties and announced his retirement

Rakesh Roshan announces retirement, will be backing Krrish 4 as a producer

Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan announces retirement, will be backing Krrish 4 as a producer
Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan will not be directing any more films. Yes, you heard it right! The veteran filmmaker has announced his retirement in a recent conversation. The producer confirmed that he will be backing the superhero film 'Krrish 4', starring actor and his son Hrithik Roshan. The film will be made under the banner of Filmkraft Productions, but he has decided to step down from directorial duties.  


Rakesh Roshan announces retirement from direction


Rakesh Roshan, in an interview with 'Bollywood Hungama', opened up about his plans to give himself a rest by stepping down from directing films. He confirmed, “I don't think I'll be directing any further. But I'll surely be announcing 'Krrish 4' very soon.”  


Siddharth Anand to direct Krrish 4

Earlier this year, 'Fighter' director Siddharth Anand reposted a fan edit featuring Hrithik Roshan in and as 'Krrish' with the caption, “He's coming back,” on his X handle and wrote, “Yup, he is.” This led fans to wonder if, after directing Hrithik Roshan in 'Bang Bang', 'War', and 'Fighter', he will yet again take the director’s chair for Hrithik Roshan’s 'Krrish 4'. Well, Rakesh Roshan made 'Krrish' into a cult franchise, and taking over the already exciting film to deliver what the audience expects is not going to be easy for any director.  

About Rakesh Roshan’s journey

Rakesh turned producer by launching his home banner, Filmkraft, in 1980. After initial hiccups, the production house delivered successful films like 'Kaamchor' and 'Shubh Kaamna'. The veteran took yet another plunge and became a director with 'Khudgarz' in 1987. As a director, he was known for massy dramas like 'Khoon Bhari Maang' (1988), 'Kishen Kanhaiya' (1990), 'Karan Arjun' (1995), and 'Koyla' (1997).  

He shifted his focus to direction from 1990 to 1999 and launched his son Hrithik Roshan with 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' in 2000. He wrote, directed, and produced the cult classic. Rakesh enjoyed a fantastic career as a director. After the success of 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', he directed Hrithik Roshan in the 2003 superhero film 'Koi... Mil Gaya', its sequel 'Krrish' (2006), and 'Krrish 3' (2013). It was a successful franchise. 'Krrish 4' is also in the making. Rakesh's last production was 'Kaabil' in 2017, headlined by his son Hrithik and Yami Gautam.  

