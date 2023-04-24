Kshitij Tarey raises awareness about parental alienation through music

Kshitij Tarey employs music as he continues to fight a personal battle to gain access to his kids

The bitter battle that Kshitij Tarey has fought against his estranged wife, and that allegedly led to his separation from his twin children, has been a rather public one. However, despite employing social media to highlight his plight, the musician has found little respite when it comes to gaining access to his children.

“I have no idea how my kids are; they are being manipulated and threatened,” says the musician, whose latest track, Haara nahin, is an ode to those parents who’ve been unwillingly separated from their children. Fittingly releasing his track ahead of Parental Alienation Awareness Day tomorrow, Tarey, known for songs like Ae Khuda and Tose naina lage, says, “The song talks about the pain that families go through. Every year, 1.32 lakh children suffer from parental alienation. Half of these children’s lives are erased due to it,” he says of the day that aims to mark awareness about the pain that kids endure when one caregiver attempts to turn a child against another caregiver.

“In such situations, the child wonders if the other parent has left him or her, but cannot comprehend that that isn’t true. The kids are used as pawns to settle matters. I reached out to groups where people were suffering in a similar manner. Too many people said they’ve endured it too, and I appealed to those who would like to feature in this song to reach out to me,” he reveals about the song.

On the work front, Tarey’s recent work was seen in Radhika Apte’s Mrs Undercover, which was released last week. “I’ve worked with director Anushree [Mehta] on a lot of web shows. When this offer came my way, I was excited by the idea of working on a spy thriller comedy. That is an interesting mix. It was essential to get the theme of the character on point. Radhika’s portrayal has an element of fun attached with it. So, we used retro. Sumeet Vyas’s character speaks less, but his actions are violent. For him, we used several instruments, and orchestration that [was dramatic] at the peak. The ambience also plays a crucial role in determining how the background score is created,” he signs off.

