Legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu is known for his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema, especially his dominance in the 1990s with timeless romantic songs

Kumar Sanu Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kumar Sanu Birthday: From ‘Aankh Mare’ to ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ - songs that ought to be on your playlist x 00:00

Legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu celebrates his birthday on October 20. Born in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sanu’s melodious voice has touched the hearts of millions across generations. He is known for his unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema, especially his dominance in the 1990s with timeless romantic songs. As he turns a year older, his rich legacy in the music industry continues to inspire many.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best songs of Kumar Sanu - must-haves on your playlist

"Aankh Maare" (Tere Mere Sapne, 1996)

"Chura Ke Dil Mera" (Main Khiladi Tu Anari, 1994)

"Tujhe Dekha To" (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995)

"Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai" (Saajan, 1991)

"Ek Ladki Ko Dekha" (1942: A Love Story, 1994)

"Nazar Ke Samne" (Aashiqui, 1990)

"Dheere Dheere Se" (Aashiqui, 1990)

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan" (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999)

"Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen" (Baazigar, 1993)

"Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain" (Pardes, 1997)

When Kumar Sanu recorded 28 songs in a single day

When Kumar Sanu appeared on the latest episode of the kids' singing reality show, ‘Superstar Singer 3’, he shared an interesting anecdote about his glorious musical journey in Bollywood.

The singer said, “I remember back then I was going for a 40-day US tour around 1993. At that time, most of the music directors and producers wanted me to finish all my recordings before leaving for the US. So, I called everybody to my studio one day and got all the songs recorded right from morning to night. I recorded all the songs in a day.”

“In the industry, everybody knows that Kumar Sanu is the fastest singer. I could grasp things quickly, maybe it’s a blessing that I have; hence, I was able to make a world record. I remember I sang the song ‘Sochenge Tumhe Pyar’ in nine minutes, and ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’ in 20-21 minutes. Your ability to grab and deliver is what counts. I truly thank God for giving me this gift,” he added.

Kumar Sanu recalls when Jagjit Singh discovered him

On ‘Indian Idol 14’ Kumar Sanu shared his story when he was struggling to make a name for himself, and said how the legendary composer Jagjit Singh discovered him and brought him into the industry.

“Jagjit Singh is the one who discovered me and brought me into this industry. He allowed me to sing a song for an unreleased movie of Smita Patil and Shatrughan Sinha. He took me in his car to the Tardeo recording studio, took the cassette, and showed it to Kalyan ji Bhai. Later, Kalyan ji Bhai gave me an opportunity,” recalled Kumar Sanu.