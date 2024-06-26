Kumar Sanu said, "My next move is going to be approaching the court and take an order like this. Technology today is dominated by AI."

After Bollywood bigwigs like Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Amitabh Bachchan took the legal route to protect their personality rights, the latest one in line to hop on the bandwagon is legendary singer Kumar Sanu.

“I recently went to the United States to perform in a string of concerts. My next move is going to be approaching the court and take an order like this. Technology today is dominated by AI. Kisi bhi singer ka duplicate ban jaaye, I don’t think this will be correct. One has to protect themselves by way of such methods. AI is dangerous” he told Hindustan Times.

Last month, Jackie Shroff approached the Delhi High Court to seek protection of his personality and publicity rights. The suit had been filed against various entities using his name, photographs, voice, and word "Bhidu" without his consent. The Delhi High Court also restrained the unauthorised use of actor Anil Kapoor's personality or name for commercial purposes. In the year 2022, Amitabh Bachchan also moved the Delhi HC against the illegal use of his voice and image.

Coming to Kumar Sanu, the singer undertook the longest tour of his career, named the 'Unforgettable 90s', comprising 14 shows. The tour spanned across the US and Canada from May to June, alongside another acclaimed singer, Sadhna Sargam.

Kumar Sanu told IANS, "While I have toured in the past, this particular tour is now etched in a special place in my career. Performing 14 shows in one go is a significant milestone for any singer, and I am grateful for the opportunity to entertain my fans, especially alongside Sadhna Sargam.

He added that their duets used to create magic. “Sadhna and I have sung many amazing songs in Bollywood films, and our duets used to create magic for the audiences, but performing together on stage for the first time created a new energy like never before and also some lifelong new memories.”

Bringing back the 1990s music was like a whiff of fresh air for Kumar Sanu. “Bringing back the 1990s for Bollywood music lovers was like taking a walk down memory lane with Sadhna ji, and I can’t wait to return to entertain my audiences. From the bottom of my heart, I am grateful to my fans for showering me with so much love."

(With inputs from IANS)