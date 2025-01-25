It was in 2009 on the sets of Umesh Shukla's ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge’, when Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu met. They got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017

As they completed ten years of marital bliss on January 25, actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu shared heartfelt posts for each other on their wedding anniversary. The couple is celebrating this milestone in Japan with a romantic holiday. They are accompanied by daughter Inaaya and the other power couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

Kunal and Soha’s posts on 10th wedding anniversary

Soha took to her Instagram feed, where she shared a reel video featuring the precious moments they have spent together. The clip begins with the couple’s day of marriage. They are seen reading out the vows to each other. The video then moves ahead to the various places they have traveled, the experiences they have shared, and Soha’s pregnancy days. “Ten years later ... I still do, and I always will,” Soha wrote.

Kunal dedicated the son Tennu Le from his 2009 film Jai Veeru and wrote, "In sunshine, in rain. In happiness, in pain. You make the cold seem warmer, and you make the odd seem sane. It would be incomplete, this journey called life, if I didn’t have you as my partner, my wife @sakpataudi. Happy 10th Anniversary, my jaan."

Soha and Kunal’s relationship

It was in 2009 on the sets of Umesh Shukla's comedy film ‘Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge’, when Soha and Kunal met. They started dating while sharing screen space in the crime comedy ‘99’ and ‘Mr. Joe B Carvalho’. They got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. Soha is the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore.

On the work front, Soha is best known for her roles in films including 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Hush Hush', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns' and 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny'. She was also seen in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush.'

Kunal, on the other hand, has worked in several movies, such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Kalyug', 'Traffic Signal', 'Golmaal 3', 'Blood Money', 'Golmaal Again', and 'Lootcase'. He was last seen in 'Madgaon Express' which also marked his directorial debut.