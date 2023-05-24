Kunal Kemmu's adorable moments with his daughter Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan welcomed their daughter Inaaya Kemmu in September of 2017. Kunal often shares pictures and videos featuring his daughter on his Instagram feed

Actor Kunal Kemmu tied the knot with Soha Ali Khan in 2015 after they dated for a long time. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in September 2015. Ever since, Kunal shares adorable moments with his daughter on his Instagram handle.

Here's looking at some of their cute moments together:

Being an interfaith couple, Kunal and Soha have instilled traditions and customs followed by both religion in their daughter. Kunal often shares pictures of their daughter being involved in festivals followed by both faiths. Whether it is Janmashtami or Eid, the family celebrates all festivals with equal zest.

Kunal and Soha also share videos for the vacation. Recently, they had shared this video form thei beach day wheere Kunal is seen taking Soha on water sport rides and teaching to face the sea with a smile.

On Inaaya's 5th birthday last year, Kunal took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of Inaaya as a toddler and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Inni boo. 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back"

Inaaya also brings out the child in Kunal when they play together. Soha had once shared this video of Kunal enthusiastically riding a toy car with Inaaya following him in her toy car.

Like Father like daughter! Little Inaaya copies father Kemmu as they strike similar pose for a picture.

Not only fun, Kunal also sits with his little one and helps her out with her schoolwork.

Back in 2020, on the occasion of Daughter's day, Kunal had penned a lovely note along with a picture of him and his daughter.

"When the world fits in your arms and you can embrace the life in it..the only relationship that’s cemented for life the moment it starts is that of a parent and their child. To every parent and to every daughter," he wrote.