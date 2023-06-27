Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia announce separation; say 'we gave it our all'

Kusha is a popular social media influencer. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia, Pic/Instagram

Social media star and Masaba Masaba 2 actor Kusha Kapila, on Monday, announced the news of her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. The two parted ways amicably. In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress shared the news - "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

"A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other," she added.

The actress said that they will continue to honour the relationship and life journeys they had shared so far and also take care of their pet dog, Maya, together. "We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support," she ended her statement. Zorawar shared a similar post on his account, and both of them have turned turned off comments for this post.

Kusha Kapila shared her love story with Zorawar with Humans of Bombay in 2019. The two met at an open bar in a Punjabi wedding, and following a few years of dating, got married in a low-key affair. "

"He asked me to go on 5 dates with him – just dates and no physical stuff. He’s always been very respectful about my mental health when it comes to my body. That night, we kissed for the first time,” she had added.

We got married 2 years ago, today & it was perfect. It wasn’t an extravagant affair – I didn’t even buy any jewellery! We got married for us – we saved up so that we could build the life we wanted. Today, we share everything – from expenses to happiness. But the only thing I’m truly grateful for, is open bars at Punjabi weddings,” she had said.

Kusha Kapila is a popular social media influencer. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and more than 9 lakh subscribers on YouTube. She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Plan A Plan B' which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. She has also starred in 'Masaba Masaba 2', 'Case Toh Banta Hai' and 'Comicstaan'. Zorawar is also a social media influencer with 90 thousand followers on Instagram.

(with inputs from ANI)