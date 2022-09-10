Breaking News
Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kya kar raha hai tu says Hrithik when fan forcefully takes selfie

'Kya kar raha hai tu', says Hrithik when fan forcefully takes selfie

Updated on: 10 September,2022 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The incident took place when Hrithik was leaving a movie hall along with his sons. A video clip on social media showing Hrithik upset with the fan's behaviour

'Kya kar raha hai tu', says Hrithik when fan forcefully takes selfie

Hrithik Roshan. Pic/AFP


Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was left angry after a fan tried to forcefully take a picture with the actor when he was on an outing with his children Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan. The incident took place when Hrithik was leaving a movie hall along with his sons. A video clip on social media showing Hrithik upset with the fan's behaviour.


The clip shows Hrithik dressed in a T-shirt, paired with a jacket, denims and a baseball cap. He is also seen wearing a facemask. The actor stands in front of a black coloured car and ensures his sons have got in safely when a fan broke past the security.

Also Read: Fans to watch 'Vikram Vedha' trailer before digital release on September 8


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The fan then forcefully starts clicking pictures with the actor, who seemed displeased. As the security steps in, Hrithik was seen shouting at the young man: 'Kya kar raha hai tu? Kya kar raha hai? (What are you doing?)"

On the acting front, Hrithik currently awaits the release of his film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan. He will also be seen in 'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone.

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you looking forward to watch Kajol in the remake of `The Good Wife`?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
hrithik roshan hrehaan roshan hridhaan roshan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK