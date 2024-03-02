Breaking News
Laapataa Ladies Box office: Kiran Rao directorial starts steady, earns Rs 1.02 crore on day 1

Updated on: 02 March,2024 04:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Laapataa Ladies Box office: According to reports by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has managed to earn about 1.02 crore, on day 1, in the Indian market

Laapataa Ladies' day 1 collection

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' 'Laapataa Ladies,' directed by Kiran Rao, has been released in cinemas across the nation. Since its release, the film has captivated audiences with its storytelling, entertainment factor, flawless filmmaking from Kiran Rao, and exceptional performances from the lead cast of Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav.


From critics to audiences, everyone is highly praising the film. Despite being a small production, it has made a strong start at the box office. According to reports by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has managed to earn about 1.02 crore, on day 1, in the Indian market.


Taran while putting out the updates, wrote,  “Released at select screens [mainly big centres] and limited shows, #LaapataaLadies gathered momentum from evening onwards on Day 1… All eyes on its performance on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.02 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The *compact / limited release* strategy adopted by the makers [#AamirKhan, #JioStudios] of #LaapataaLadies makes sense… Riding purely on content, not star-value, a film like #LaapataaLadies needs to be nurtured in cinemas, since it relies on organic word-of-mouth by moviegoers, which will help its biz grow if it strikes a chord.”


Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, along with Ravi Kishan, and is now released in cinemas across the nation. Made under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Midday.com has also reviewed  Kiran Rao's film and has given it 3 stars. A part of the review reads, “The lead guy (Sparsh Shrivastava) is just such an amiable bloke you wanna warmly hug. As is his missing bride (Nitanshi Goel). The wrong bride (Pratibha Ranta) he’s brought home could be a shady lady; we’re not sure. 

Between these newbie leads—and a carefully assembled ensemble cast, mixing together so effortlessly that you feel they so belong—emerges a believable world, novel enough to draw you in by the minute.” Read the entire review- Here

kiran rao aamir khan Entertainment News bollywood film review
