Breaking News
Exclusive | Baba Siddique murder case: Eyewitness gets extortion call
Mumbai: New five-tower station complex will transform Andheri skyline
Mumbai: How hard it is to get a seat in general coach during festival season
Exclusive | Even in his last moments, my father saved me, says Zeeshan Siddique
Mumbai: Another snakebite incident at Aarey colony
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Lady Singham track featuring Deepika Padukone as powerful cop Shakti Shetty released

'Lady Singham' track featuring Deepika Padukone as powerful cop Shakti Shetty released

Updated on: 06 November,2024 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The track, which is sung by Santhosh Venky, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Kumaar, perfectly captures Deepika Padukone's bold and fierce cop persona

'Lady Singham' track featuring Deepika Padukone as powerful cop Shakti Shetty released

Deepika Padukone. Pic/X

Listen to this article
'Lady Singham' track featuring Deepika Padukone as powerful cop Shakti Shetty released
x
00:00

As 'Singham Again' is witnessing success, the makers have dropped a new track titled 'Lady Singham', showcasing Deepika Padukone's powerful role as cop Shakti Shetty.


The track, which is sung by Santhosh Venky, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Kumaar, perfectly captures Deepika's bold and fierce cop persona.


Watch the song here


Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power.

Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair.

Arjun Kapoor's portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film. Notably, 'Singham Again' also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

With the Diwali release, Singham Again faced a clash with another major multi-starrer horror comedy release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' did well at the box office, earning Rs 43.70 crore on its opening day, while its competitor, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', earned Rs 36.60 crore, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

deepika padukone ajay devgn Akshay Kumar tiger shroff ranveer singh arjun kapoor rohit sharma Singham Again bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK