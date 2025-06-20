Lakadbaggha 2 actor Anshuman Jha steps in as the director after filmmaker Sanjay Shetty quits over creative differences, after shooting for three days

Anshuman Jha in Lakadbaggha

Ad filmmaker Sanjay Shetty was to helm Lakadbaggha 2 — The Monkey Business, an actioner led by Anshuman Jha. But it looks like the film, which revolves around an animal-lover vigilante, has had a change in leadership. Three days after Shetty kicked off the shoot in Mumbai last month, Jha stepped in to direct the film.

A source close to the production said, “Sanjay and Anshuman weren’t seeing the same film; there was a mismatch of vision. As someone who has been part of the franchise since its inception, Anshuman understands the world. So, he felt like the right person to take charge of the project.” Shetty has remained on the film as a creative consultant.

The transition in the leadership has been smooth, reveals assistant director Aura Chandel, saying, “Anshuman has been involved from day one — from casting international martial artists like Sunny Pang and Dan Chupong, to shaping the narrative. Sanjay sir has been Anshuman’s mentor. There’s no bad blood. The initial bits have been reshot.”