Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shanaya Kapoor sashays in bling as she turns showstopper for Anamika Khanna on Lakme Fashion Week Day 3
Shanaya Kapoor sashays in bling as she turns showstopper for Anamika Khanna on Lakme Fashion Week Day 3

Updated on: 16 March,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shanaya Kapoor sashayed in style wearing a white embroidered jacket, black boots with gold detailing, and loads of bling.

Shanaya Kapoor Pic/Lakme Fashion Week's Instagram

Ace fashion designer Anamika Khanna of AK-OK showcased her Spring Summer ’24 collection in association with Ajio Luxe at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI held at the iconic Jio World Convention Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya turned showstopper for the collection. 


She sashayed in style wearing a white embroidered jacket, black boots with gold detailing, and loads of bling. Watch the video below. 


 
 
 
 
 
The collection is inspired by the adventures of a travelling biker of Orissa's Bonda Tribe. What started as a conversation with a close friend over tea, is now a design collection. Rooted in India's vibrant culture using weaves and motifs that celebrate a way of life that worships nature, Anamika takes that signature approach one step further by imagining Bonda colours and embroideries in ensembles for a night out in the city. 

The collection draws from its muse, a biker, and is expressed in a collection of jackets, slouchy pants, drapes, and kaftans. It reimagines staples like a pair of jeans, converting a wardrobe essential into a statement piece.

It is grounded in denim with a palette that includes quintessential whites, ivories, and blacks expanding over to a range of prints and bolder colours like red and pink. In a collection made rich with detail, Anamika combines thick threadwork embroidery inspired by biker studs to reinvent the idea of urban wear.

Speaking about the collection, Anamika Khanna said in a statement, “India has thousands of native tribes, each with a unique identity represented in their clothing and way of life. The Bonda community of Orissa, their signature is rich beaded clothing in almost neon beads, shells, and brass neck rings paired with fabrics woven at home. This is a tribe known for their fearlessness, keeping their culture thriving in a decade obsessed with erasing diversity.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi in 2024. Earlier, Dharma Productions announced a film titled 'Bedhadak' with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, no update about the film has been given yet. 

(With inputs from ANI)

