Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen strutting the ramp and flaunting designer Varun Chakkilam’s latest collection Lenora as the showstopper.

Sara Ali Khan will be walking on March 16 for the designer’s collection, presenting an opulent ode to the splendour of light, marrying classic contours with botanical embellishments and sumptuous fabrics. The colour palette for the show will range from greys, burnt coppers and earthy russet browns.

The silhouettes will feature fusion of antiquated artistry such as aari and luminous glass beadwork with contemporary forms.

On the film front, Sara will next be seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’, which will air on Netflix on Friday. The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

