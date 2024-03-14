'Murder Mubarak' will be released on Netflix on March 15. It is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death'.

Homi Adajania's directorial 'Murder Mubarak' will be released on Netflix on March 15. Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death', the murder mystery features Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra.

If you're a fan of whodunnits, here's a list of similar films to watch on OTT.

Jaane Jaan - Netflix

‘Jaane Jaan’ helmed by Sujoy Ghosh stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Alhawat, and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

Neeyat - Prime Video

Helmed by Anu Menon, 'Neeyat' stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. It is a suspense-thriller in which Vidya plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire's party where no one is what they seem and everyone has a secret.

Gaslight - Disney+ Hotstar

Helmed by Pavan Kripalani 'Gaslight' stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. It is a classic whodunit- set in an eerie yet beautiful palatial estate. It revolves around the character of Misha who's trying to find the truth behind her fathers 'absence'.

Cutputtli - Disney+ Hotstar

The film's plot follows the small-town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. It stars Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh.

Badla - Prime Video

'Badla' features Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amrita Singh. It revolves around a murder mystery, where Taapsee’s character becomes the primary suspect after she is found with her boyfriend’s dead body and money in a locked room. Amitabh plays a successful lawyer, who has to defend and save her by solving the mystery.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

'Raat Akeli Hai' stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It features a small-town cop digging into the deepest secrets while investigating a high-profile murder case.

'HIT - The First Case' - Netflix

'HIT - The First Case' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu mystery action thriller of the same name. The film is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

Monica O My Darling - Netflix

In the film, Rajkummar Rao, a robotics expert, tries to effect the perfect murder, enlisting the help of his oddball colleagues. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.

