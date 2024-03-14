Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From Murder Mubarak to Neeyat a list of best whodunits to watch on OTT
<< Back to Elections 2024

From ‘Murder Mubarak’ to ‘Neeyat’, a list of best whodunits to watch on OTT 

Updated on: 14 March,2024 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'Murder Mubarak' will be released on Netflix on March 15. It is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death'.

From ‘Murder Mubarak’ to ‘Neeyat’, a list of best whodunits to watch on OTT 

Murder Mubarak, Neeyat Pic/IMDb posters

Listen to this article
From ‘Murder Mubarak’ to ‘Neeyat’, a list of best whodunits to watch on OTT 
x
00:00

Homi Adajania's directorial 'Murder Mubarak' will be released on Netflix on March 15. Based on Anuja Chauhan's novel 'Club You To Death', the murder mystery features Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. 



If you're a fan of whodunnits, here's a list of similar films to watch on OTT. 


Jaane Jaan - Netflix

Jaane Jaan’ helmed by  Sujoy Ghosh stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Alhawat, and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino. 

Neeyat - Prime Video

Helmed by Anu Menon, 'Neeyat' stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi. It is a suspense-thriller in which Vidya plays an unexpected investigator looking into mysterious deaths at a billionaire's party where no one is what they seem and everyone has a secret.

Gaslight - Disney+ Hotstar

Helmed by Pavan Kripalani 'Gaslight' stars Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. It is a classic whodunit- set in an eerie yet beautiful palatial estate. It revolves around the character of Misha who's trying to find the truth behind her fathers 'absence'. 

Cutputtli - Disney+ Hotstar

The film's plot follows the small-town cop in his pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing Kasauli. It stars Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh. 

Badla - Prime Video

'Badla' features Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Amrita Singh. It revolves around a murder mystery, where Taapsee’s character becomes the primary suspect after she is found with her boyfriend’s dead body and money in a locked room. Amitabh plays a successful lawyer, who has to defend and save her by solving the mystery.

Raat Akeli Hai - Netflix

'Raat Akeli Hai' stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in lead roles. It features a small-town cop digging into the deepest secrets while investigating a high-profile murder case.

'HIT - The First Case' - Netflix

'HIT - The First Case' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu mystery action thriller of the same name. The film is a gripping tale of a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. 

Monica O My Darling - Netflix

In the film, Rajkummar Rao, a robotics expert, tries to effect the perfect murder, enlisting the help of his oddball colleagues. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. 

(With inputs of ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

OTT news netflix Amazon Prime Video Disney+ Hotstar OTT News Updates
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK