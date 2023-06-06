Laxman Utekar: Vicky has the build and personality for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's role

Bringing the lesser-told story of Sambhaji to the screen with Chhava, director Laxman Utekar on why he chose Kaushal to play the historical figure

Vicky Kaushal

Indian cinema has often celebrated the heroism of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, but the feats of his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj have remained restricted to history books. “When I started reading about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, I realised that he was a great warrior, but no one has made a film on him,” says director Laxman Utekar. Even as his latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke runs in cinemas, the director and actor Vicky Kaushal have moved on to their next, Chhava, which chronicles Sambhaji’s life and times. “Most books on Sambhaji are in Marathi, and not available in any other language. That could be a reason why a film or series on him has been rarely attempted. Not many filmmakers could read extensively about him,” explains Utekar.

Laxman Utekar

The historical drama is not only based on Shivaji Sawant’s book Chhava, but also borrows its title. For the lead role, Utekar couldn’t imagine anyone besides Kaushal. Point out that the actor seems to be a favourite for period dramas — from Sardar Udham (2021) to the upcoming Sam Bahadur — and the director shares, “Sambhaji Maharaj was tall, and had a strong personality. Vicky is not only a wonderful actor, but also has the height, build and personality for it.”

With the period drama slated to roll in September, the leading man has begun prepping for the role. “Vicky is growing his hair and beard. He has also begun horse-riding lessons and other necessary training.” The director adds that they have yet to zero in on an actor to play Shivaji.