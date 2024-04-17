Zeenat, Bhumi and Ishaan shoot Mumbai leg of Royals, said to be partly inspired by Rajasthan’s aristocratic families; rom-com series mounted on a grand scale à la The Crown

Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar and Zeenat Aman

Listen to this article Living life king-size x 00:00

Imagine The Crown in an Indian setting. That would be a fascinating world. Soon, Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter will take us into that universe with Royals. While talk about Pednekar making her web series debut with the show hit headlines earlier this year, little was known about it. Now, mid-day has learnt that producers Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy wrapped up the series’ first schedule in Rajasthan in March-end and are currently shooting in Mumbai.

So, does Royals trace a particular aristocratic family? Not really. Sources tell us that the Netflix offering is a blend of fiction and facts, with some parts inspired by the different royal families of Rajasthan. Pednekar, who leads the series, apparently plays a big-league entrepreneur. A source reveals, “The desert state has seen generations of royal families, from Jaipur to Mewar and Alsisar. Bits and pieces have been taken from the lives of these families, marrying it with a generous dose of fiction. The show will travel back and forth between two eras—the present day and the past decades. Like The Crown, it is being made on a grand scale, depicting lavish palaces, extravagant parties, and polo matches. At its core, Royals is a romantic comedy that will delve into the style, politics and fabulous lives of the aristocrats. Four More Shots Please’s success showed that the producers have a finger on the audience’s pulse, and this time, they are putting out a stylish and emotional drama.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pednekar, Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Chunky Panday and Milind Soman were a part of the first schedule that kicked off on February 10 in Rajasthan. The source adds, “The unit shot at real locations like the City Palace and the Rambagh Palace. Simultaneously, the production design team was building huge sets reflecting the interiors of a palace, at a studio in central Mumbai. As soon as that schedule was wrapped up, the cast and crew kicked off the month-long stint in Mumbai. They will have a short schedule in Goa before wrapping up.” Apparently, Rangita has chosen Four More Shots Please director Nupur Asthana, and The Night Manager’s Priyanka Ghose to helm the offering.