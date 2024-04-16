Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC notice to Metro contractors over property tax default
Mumbai: ‘Hawkers just a source of income for you!’
Salman Khan house firing case: Did gunmen want police to find them?
Mumbai: Film industry worker kills himself 20 days after brother’s suicide
Mumbai: Peek into swanky news Breach Candy Hospital wing
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Saira Banu weighs in on Zeenat Aman Mumtaz feud I can never agree with
<< Back to Elections 2024

Saira Banu weighs in on Zeenat Aman-Mumtaz feud: 'I can never agree with...'

Updated on: 16 April,2024 10:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Saira Banu shares her perspective on the ongoing feud between Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz regarding the 'live-in' topic

Saira Banu weighs in on Zeenat Aman-Mumtaz feud: 'I can never agree with...'

Saira Banu weighs in on the ongoing debate

Listen to this article
Saira Banu weighs in on Zeenat Aman-Mumtaz feud: 'I can never agree with...'
x
00:00

Actor Mumtaz criticized Zeenat Aman for suggesting that people should try living together before marriage. Mumtaz argued that Zeenat isn't the best person to give such advice since her own marriage was reportedly troubled.


Saira Banu reacts to Zeenat Aman-Mumtaz feud


As their discussion heats up, Hindustan Times reached out to their colleague and former actor Saira Banu to get her perspective on the matter. Responding to the situation, she said, “I am not reading much and I don’t really follow what they (Mumtaz and Zeenat) are saying, but we are very old-fashioned people. Our trend is 40-50 saal pehle ka."


When asked about her thoughts on living together before marriage, Banu elaborated, "Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hu kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this statement). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It’s something unimaginable and unacceptable for me.”

What actually led to this war of words between Mumtaz and Zeenat Aman

It was just yesterday when Mumtaz slammed her Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star Zeenat Aman for giving the younger generation advice about living together before getting married. Mumtaz was of the opinion that Zeenat is not in a position to give anyone relationship advice as “her own marriage was a living hell.”

In light of this, the Hindustan Times reached out to Zeenat Aman to see if she had anything to say about the comment. "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now." Zeenat Aman said.

In an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz said, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zeenat aman saira banu bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK