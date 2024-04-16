Saira Banu shares her perspective on the ongoing feud between Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz regarding the 'live-in' topic

Saira Banu weighs in on the ongoing debate

Actor Mumtaz criticized Zeenat Aman for suggesting that people should try living together before marriage. Mumtaz argued that Zeenat isn't the best person to give such advice since her own marriage was reportedly troubled.

Saira Banu reacts to Zeenat Aman-Mumtaz feud

As their discussion heats up, Hindustan Times reached out to their colleague and former actor Saira Banu to get her perspective on the matter. Responding to the situation, she said, “I am not reading much and I don’t really follow what they (Mumtaz and Zeenat) are saying, but we are very old-fashioned people. Our trend is 40-50 saal pehle ka."

When asked about her thoughts on living together before marriage, Banu elaborated, "Iss baat se main toh sehmat nahi ho sakti hu kabhi bhi (I can never agree with this statement). I would never advocate live-in relationships like that. It’s something unimaginable and unacceptable for me.”

What actually led to this war of words between Mumtaz and Zeenat Aman

It was just yesterday when Mumtaz slammed her Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star Zeenat Aman for giving the younger generation advice about living together before getting married. Mumtaz was of the opinion that Zeenat is not in a position to give anyone relationship advice as “her own marriage was a living hell.”

In light of this, the Hindustan Times reached out to Zeenat Aman to see if she had anything to say about the comment. "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now." Zeenat Aman said.

In an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz said, “Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships.”