Rakul Preet Singh, known for her talent, often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with fans. Recently, she fondly reminisced about celebrating Lohri during her childhood. The De De Pyaar De actress shared how she celebrated the festival with her grandparents, recalling the warmth and joy of those moments. With a deep sense of nostalgia, she highlighted the traditional customs of the festival, which included singing songs, dancing around the bonfire, and enjoying festive treats.

Rakul Preet Singh gets nostalgic

Rakul recalled the celebrations saying, “On Lohri, I always remember the celebration we would have as kids with our grandparents. We used to sing songs like Sunder Mundriye, and in return, they would give us gifts and money. My brother and I would compete to see who gets the most gifts. We would have a big bonfire on the terrace or lawn, which was perfect as it would be very cold in Delhi.”

She recalled how she celebrated the festival on sets during a film shoot adding, “I remember shooting for Aiyaary (2018) on Lohri. We had a bonfire on set and threw moongfali, gud and other things into the fire as offerings.”

Rakul is set to star in the much-awaited sequel De De Pyaar De 2, where she will reprise her role opposite Ajay Devgn, with R. Madhavan reportedly playing her father. Additionally, Rakul will be seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi alongside Arjun Kapoor, and in Ameeri, sharing the screen with the talented Neena Gupta.

Rakul's New year plans

Earlier, Rakul had penned a long note sharing her learning from the year gone by and how she looks forward to 2025, "This holiday was all about letting go...so here is what I wanted to share ..I always struggled with letting go and relishing food without feeling guilty , or the constant stress of getting back on track .. basically a lot of guilt attached to indulgence and constant noise in my head .. but I’m so happy that I could let go this year !! I was able to enjoy every bit of every meal be it sugar or fried .. it’s a hard task to live in the moment and enjoy the joy of it and I’m sure a lot of you resonate with it ..so here I am telling you .. it’s fine .. pause , enjoy and get back on track .. cos how you feel is more important than how you look .. no one’s validation is more important than your acceptance of yourself..."