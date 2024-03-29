The controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has made yet another bold statement, and this time she has compared herself with none other than Shah Rukh Khan

Kangana Ranaut has been dominating the headlines ever since she announced her entry into politics. After Kangana joined hands with the BJP party for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, several people called her out and said that her decision was because her films don't work anymore. Reacting to all such claims, the controversy queen has made yet another bold statement, and this time she has compared herself with none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

King Khan had a blockbuster comeback in 2023 with his action thriller Pathaan. Using his few flops as the basis of her argument, Kangana Ranaut, during the Times Now Summit, said, “Poore world mein aisa koi nahi hai. Shah Rukh Khan ki 10 films nahi chali, phir Pathaan chali. Meri 7-8 saal koi film nahi chali, phir Queen chali, phir 3-4 saal baad Manikarnika chali. Now, Emergency is releasing next, you never know, maybe it will work wonders at the box office."

As if drawing comparisons was not enough, the actress went on to say that she and Shah Rukh are “the last generation of stars” as OTT cannot make stars. “We are known faces and by the grace of God, we are very much in demand. But I want to involve myself with the real world as opposed to just being consumed by the field of arts,” Kangana added.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has officially taken the plunge into politics. The Bharatiya Janata Party's 5th list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections features Kangana's name alongside 111 other candidates. Kangana Ranaut will be contesting her first-ever election from her hometown of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. Soon after the list was announced, Kangana Ranaut made her first media appearance where she wished the audience a happy Holi and talked about her decision to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Chandramukhi actress is all set to reunite with actor R Madhavan for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The film will be helmed by the 'Thalaivii' director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns'.