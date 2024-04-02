Ayushmann will request the youth of our country to step up and exercise their right to choose the next leaders of our nation in the parliament.

Ayushmann Khurrana Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Election Commission of India ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to urge youngsters to vote x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by the Election Commission of India to urge youngsters to vote in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Through this campaign, Ayushmann will request the youth of our country to step up and exercise their right to choose the next leaders of our nation in the parliament.

Santosh Ajmera, Director, of Voter Education at the Election Commission of India, New Delhi, has commended, Ayushmann for his invaluable and pro bono, support for the recent ECI campaign TVC, to address issues of urban and youth apathy in the electoral participation. He says “The film while a commentary on individual behaviour whereby, voting day is often considered as a holiday with 100s of excuses offered for not to vote, Ayushmann Khurana, gives out a beautiful message and a single reason of why one should vote. His act is highly convincing and impactful and resonates well with his followers, mostly the younger generation. ECI has tried to utilise Ayushmann’s potential and reach to inspire and mobilize youngsters towards voting, as an important democratic exercise & duty towards the future.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayushmann says, “Everyone must vote and be conscious citizens by participating in the process of nation-building. The power to choose the leaders who will represent the country, represent our needs in the Parliament rests with us. Every vote counts and every vote is important. Voting is a symbol of empowerment in a democratic nation like ours.”

He further adds “I’m honoured and humbled to have been roped in by the Election Commission of India to urge youngsters to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We are the largest democracy in the world, we are also a country with a huge youth population. So, it is imperative that the youth participates in deciding the future of our nation by casting their vote.”

Ayushmann, a youth icon and the biggest disruptor of Hindi cinema has managed to represent India on the global stage through his thought-provoking yet entertaining brand of cinema. Over the years, the National Award-winning actor and thought leader has cemented himself as the poster boy of progressive content cinema that aims to champion inclusivity. He has also been the flag-bearer for gender inclusivity in India through his films.