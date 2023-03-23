Breaking News
Worli Sea Face accident case: ‘He was in no state to drive, but wouldn’t listen to me’
Mumbai: Medical professors to agitate from April 1
Patwardhan Park: Key meeting put off a second time
Mumbai: Cops reunite post-graduate beggar with family in Kerala
Mumbai: Doctor falls prey to like-and-earn scam, loses over Rs 1 lakh to fraudster
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sharad Kelkar Lord Ram in Adipurush most challenging voice role for me

Sharad Kelkar: Lord Ram in 'Adipurush' most challenging voice role for me

Updated on: 23 March,2023 10:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

“Voice acting is a responsible job because you are lending your voice to someone else who has performed with all his heart out. Your one mistake can ruin his performance.

Sharad Kelkar: Lord Ram in 'Adipurush' most challenging voice role for me

Sharad Kelkar


Voice acting is a "responsible job" and for actor Sharad Kelkar his performance behind the screen as Lord Ram in the Hindi language dub of 'Adipurush', the multilingual period saga, is the "most challenging" role till date. In the project, Kelkar lends his voice to Telugu star Prabhas, for whom he previously dubbed the superhit 'Baahubali' franchise.


One false note of the voice actor can destroy all the work the actor on screen has put in, added Kelkar, who will next voice for actor Nani's Telugu movie 'Dasara'. “Voice acting is a responsible job because you are lending your voice to someone else who has performed with all his heart out. Your one mistake can ruin his performance.



"So, I am responsible (for lending my voice) whether it is for Lord Ram or for Nani’s character. Lord Ram is the most challenging one. It is a matter of pride for me also to give voice for ‘Adipurush’,” Kelkar told PTI in an interview.


'Adipurush' is directed by Om Raut of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' fame and produced by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series. It is set to release in June.

Best known for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Ram Leela', web series 'The Family Man', and 'Tanhaji', Kelkar said there have been times when he felt pigeonholed due to his baritone.

“As an actor, it is a disadvantage for me because it is difficult for people to imagine me in different roles. They tend to offer me similar kinds of roles because I have a certain personality and voice, which they think can go well with a particular range of characters, like a cop or a villain.

"I try to do different kinds of stuff. I am trying to prove again and again that I have a good voice but my strength is my acting. It (voice) is an added advantage and I don’t take credit for that voice as such,” he said.

His latest release is heist drama 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga', also starring Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal. It is directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

Also Read: Sharad Kelkar on experiencing the Rohit Shetty universe

In the upcoming Netflix film, the 46-year-old actor plays Shaikh, a character he described as an important government officer investigating the heist. Kelkar said he was keen to explore the genre of heist films and found the movie's story interesting.

“People don’t make heists or hijack films with a twist in India. Maybe the story is fine but the execution goes wrong and sometimes the execution is of high level but the story or screenplay falls flat. I had heard this story earlier as Amar and writer Siraj Ahmed, who is the writer, had narrated the story, I found it very interesting,” he added.

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' will start streaming from Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sharad kelkar Adipurush prabhas baahubali nani yami gautam bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK