Popular Instagram personalities Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra have bought a new abode called 'Mumkin'

Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra

Love & puja! Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra buy a new house, check out pics from sweet griha pravesh ceremony

Instagram influencers Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra have some exciting news for their followers. The duo has bought a luxurious new house and posted several pictures and videos from the housewarming ceremony.

Komal Pandey and Siddharth Batra buy new house

In the images, Komal is seen wearing a pink saree while Siddharth sports a vibrant blue kurta pyjama, participating in a traditional puja at their new residence. They accompanied the post with a lengthy caption, sharing all the details about their new purchase.

The couple named the home ‘Mumkim (possible)’. The caption read, "In early winter 2022, we embarked on a beautiful journey, that cemented our bond in ways we had never imagined. Call it house-hunting, but for us.. it was always about creating a safe space where our love could thrive.

“The road however, was anything but smooth. With each step forward, it felt like we took ten steps back. From navigating the complexities of home-ownership to weathering storms of kinds we had never imagined, every moment was a testament to our perseverance,” they continued.

“As middle-class kids with big aspirations, the idea of building our own home was definitely a dream, but one we were most certainly not prepared for. Our journey was a unique form of adulting, one we navigated entirely on our own, without the safety net of experience and guidance. From financial strain for over two years now, emotional exhaustion, mental assault by some very cruel men to anxiety, these were our constant companions, testing our resilience at every turn.”

“Needless to say, the demands of construction often overshadowed our work and wrecked our professional lives completely. Yet, we continued to prioritize our shared dream, knowing that the sacrifices we make today would pave the way for a brighter tomorrow for our bond, relationship and this union.. that only we have made possible. Through it all, we clung to each other,” the caption read.

Komal and Siddharth further wrote and concluded, “Now, as we stand amidst the walls of Mumkin, we are humbled by the magnitude of what we’ve accomplished. More than just a structure, this home is a symbol of our determination.. together, as a couple. The road was long and challenging (a whole of two years and counting), but we wouldn’t trade it for anything. For in the struggle, we discovered a force capable of overcoming any obstacle and building a future brighter than we ever imagined.. US.”

“MUMKIN may be the name on the door, but in our hearts, it will always be the embodiment of our love story, written in bricks for everyone to see,” Komal and Siddhanth concluded.