Breaking News
2007 murder case: Arun Gawli walks out of Nagpur jail after 17 years as SC grants him bail
Maharashtra waives tolls for EVs
Flood situation worsens in J&K, rivers cross danger mark
Chhagan Bhujbal to challenge Maratha quota GR in court, skips cabinet meeting
Over 50 per cent of Gen Z women want fertility checks as part of routine health tests: Survey
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushals Love and War to have prolonged climax scene shot in Italy reports

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal's Love and War to have prolonged climax scene shot in Italy- reports

Updated on: 03 September,2025 06:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to shoot the grand climax of Love & War in Sicily, Italy. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has already completed 125 days of shooting. The climax promises peak drama, romance, and a song sequence

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal's Love and War to have prolonged climax scene shot in Italy- reports

Love and War cast

Listen to this article
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal's Love and War to have prolonged climax scene shot in Italy- reports
x
00:00

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next epic saga, titled Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has indeed created a stir. Since then, everyone has been eagerly waiting to hear more about the film. While it is one of the most highly anticipated films, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to take it global with its climax. The filmmaker is all set to shoot the thrilling climax of the film in Italy.

Love and War climax shoot in Italy

The announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next epic saga, titled Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has indeed created a stir. Since then, everyone has been eagerly waiting to hear more about the film. While it is one of the most highly anticipated films, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to take it global with its climax. The filmmaker is all set to shoot the thrilling climax of the film in Italy.

Love and War climax shoot in Italy



Around 125 days of the shoot of Love & War have already been completed, and a big schedule is presently underway on a mammoth set in Mumbai. An independent industry source informed, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Italy, Sicily. It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

The source adds that the climax of Love & War is set to deliver a powerful dramatic peak, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali showcasing the stellar acting prowess of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky at its core. “SLB loves to shoot larger-than-life dramatic moments, and the climax of Love & War will be drama at its peak with romance in the backdrop. He plans to shoot a prolonged climax sequence across Sicily, exploring the diverse landscape of the city. Through the schedule, he will also shoot for a song with the three characters. He will be stationed abroad for almost a month,” the source adds.

About Love and War

Furthermore, the anticipation builds for SLB's next Love & War. It's thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.

To note, the film marks Alia Bhatt's reunion with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film raked rave reviews upon its release. This also marks his collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor after Saawariya and unites the Animal actor and Vicky Kaushal after Sanju.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Love and War ranbir kapoor alia bhatt vicky kaushal bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK