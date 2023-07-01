Love birds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visit Golden Temple ahead of their marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha seek blessings at Golden Temple, Amritsar. As per the reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are planning to marry by the end of the year.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visit Golden Temple, (Pic-Pallav Paliwal)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the newest pair in B-town. These two lovebirds kept their relationship a secret for a long time, but they recently got engaged in a lavish ceremony in Delhi. A large number of well-known political figures had attended their engagement ceremony. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti's sister, also made an appearance, albeit without her daughter and husband Nick Jonas. As per the reports, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are planning to marry by the end of the year. The two were recently photographed at the Delhi airport on their way back from Udaipur, where it is believed they were searching for a wedding venue.

Meanwhile the two have also visited Amritsar and their photographs of seeking blessings at Golden Temple have finally arrived. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha can be seen walking together in the Golden Temple in photos taken in Amritsar. The actress is dressed elegantly in an off-white salwar kameez with a dupatta draped around her head. Raghav Chadha, on the other hand, is dressed in a white kurta pyjama paired with a grey Nehru jacket and has an orange rag tied around his head. Both walk with their hands folded and appear to be a match made in heaven.

Meanwhile, it is rumoured that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will marry in Rajasthan between September and November of this year. The actress recently visited the Deputy Director of the Tourism Department in Udaipur to inquire about tourist attractions and hotels. She came with her family. If the wedding takes place in Udaipur, Parineeti will be following in the footsteps of her sister Priyanka Chopra, who wedded in Rajasthan as well.

For the unversed, Parineeti, who was last seen in 'Uunchai', will appear in Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh 'Chamkila' alongside Diljit Dosanjh.