Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: We’re banking on the Muslim vote, says Prakash Ambedkar
Mumbai: 55 full grown trees along EEH killed ‘by advertisers, builders’
Navi Mumbai: Flamingo found dead after fatal accident on Palm Beach Road
Mumbai: Student arrested for prank call
Maharashtra: Woman and grandson crushed to death by water tanker, driver escapes
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Is it worth the watch Top 5 reasons to find out
<< Back to Elections 2024

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Is it worth the watch? Top 5 reasons to find out

Updated on: 21 April,2024 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Is it worth watching? Discover the top 5 reasons to find out if this sequel delivers the thrills and drama you're craving

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Is it worth the watch? Top 5 reasons to find out

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Listen to this article
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2: Is it worth the watch? Top 5 reasons to find out
x
00:00

Finally, after a long wait, the cult franchise has made its comeback, and it's none other than Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. It's the biggest franchise and was a sleeper hit back when it was released.


The film has released after 14 years and looking at the reviews and audience reaction it looks great. The franchise is always known for its bold and gritty content, being one of its kind in the entertainment industry. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is all about love in the times of the Internet. Dibakar Banerjee is back with yet another compelling story. It's a dark digital dogma that is relevant to today's youth and realities. So, here are a few reasons to watch Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. 


1). Cult franchise after 14 years:
Love Sex Aur Dhokha was released in 2010 and set a distinct mark with its bold content that had never been explored so explicitly on the big screens. It arrived with a story in the times of the camera and resonated highly with the audience of that generation. Now, after 14 years, the cult franchise has returned with the sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, and it's even bolder and more shocking, bringing a story of love in the times of the internet.


2). A film by director Dibakar Banerjee:
Dibakar Banerjee, as a director, has always presented a very compelling narrative, especially a story that the audience usually sees around them. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is an example of the same. A story of the Internet world that we all live in. It's everything that surrounds us, and Dibakar has carved it well in the film. He perfectly captured different aspects of the internet world, and that too with such ease that makes it more relevant to today's youth.

3). Story related to Gen-Z:
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a story that every youth of this generation will connect to. It's a story about the internet world that every Gen-Z is inclined towards. Be it about reality shows, about getting sexual, or about social media trolling, this film has everything that today's youth is surrounded by.

4). Revealing truth about social media culture:
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is a truthful film about the internet world, especially social media. The film covers different realities of social media, from how it impacts people to how it has its dominance in our culture now. Every truth of the social media universe has been very well covered in the film.

5). Well edited:
Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 consists of 3 stories. Every story is different from each other. Distinguishing them from each other is what is important. LSD 2 has got it all in the right place. All the stories stand different from each other yet have the same theme. The film is very well edited, and one can see perfection in every frame.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dibakar banerjee bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK