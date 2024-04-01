Breaking News
'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' teaser: First glimpse of Dibakar Banerjee directorial is bold, gripping, and shocking

Updated on: 01 April,2024 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' teaser: Being true to its theme and concept, the makers have dropped the boldest yet very gripping teaser of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', which captures the essence and theme of the sequel perfectly

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' teaser: First glimpse of Dibakar Banerjee directorial is bold, gripping, and shocking

Still from LSD 2 teaser

'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' teaser: First glimpse of Dibakar Banerjee directorial is bold, gripping, and shocking
Upon its release in 2010, 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' became a sensation that is a cult now. It narrated the story of love and its other sides, and the film was set in the era of hidden cameras. After fourteen years of release, the makers are now coming with 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' tapping onto yet another intriguing subject of love in the times of the internet. After keeping the audience hooked with its immensely captivating posters, the makers are finally here with the Pehla Dose of LSD 2 and it indeed takes us into its thrilling world and has also shocked us. 


Being true to its theme and concept, the makers have dropped the boldest yet very gripping teaser of 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2', which captures the essence and theme of the sequel perfectly.


The highly-awaited teaser takes the audiences into a glimpse of three parallel stories that are set in the modern internet era. The teaser shows the film's location in the world of digital and the consequences of love and betrayal in today's world. The makers have wrapped up a very interesting subject in today's world, and it guarantees to leave everyone impatient to watch the film.


 
 
 
 
 
Moreover, the producer Ektaa R Kapoor and director Dibakar Banerjee had come with a disclaimer for the audience yesterday that 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' will be arriving a shocking content that should be watched with a personal concern. Looking at the teaser, it seems like this indeed needed a disclaimer. Now, the makers are coming up with the 2nd installment and it's surely going to be bolder than the previous one. This indeed shows how our lives have changed over the time of 14 years. 

'Love, Sex, and Dhokha 2' explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film will be released on April 19, 2024.

dibakar banerjee love sex aur dhokha Entertainment News ekta kapoor Uorfi Javed entertaintment bollywood
