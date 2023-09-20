Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked their best at the Ambani's Ganesh Puja, take a look

The Ambani`s hosted a lavish Ganesh Puja last night in Mumbai Many celebrities were in attendance including SRK and his family Kiara-Sidharth showed up dressed to the nines

Bollywood's beloved power couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, continue to captivate hearts with their impeccable style. Since their romantic wedding, they have consistently set couple goals for their adoring fans. Recently, the duo added another chapter to their love story as they graced the prestigious Ganesh puja celebration at the opulent Ambani residence, Antilia.

Sidharth and Kiara's presence at the Ambani's Ganesh puja was nothing short of a visual delight, radiating traditional charm in their elegant ensembles. Kiara, in particular, stole the spotlight with her choice of attire. She adorned a striking neon-green saree, adorned with a glimmering sequinned border. The ensemble was perfectly complemented by an ivory-hued sequinned blouse.

What truly accentuated Kiara's look was the traditional bindi on her forehead, adding a touch of authenticity to her appearance. Her makeup was subtle, her hair elegantly tied up in a bun, and adorned with fragrant gajra, completed the look.

Sidharth Malhotra, equally dashing and debonair, embraced tradition in his own unique way. He donned a silk kurta in a striking rama-green hue, exuding regal charm. The kurta was elegantly paired with a semi-dhoti pant in the same vibrant color, showcasing his impeccable fashion sense.

Earlier in the day, a video capturing the arrival of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Manish Malhotra's abode quickly circulated across social media platforms. However, what truly captivated everyone was not just their arrival but their impeccable style for the occasion. Both Sidharth and Kiara chose to embrace traditional attire.

Kiara, known for her fashion-forward choices, stunned in an ivory-hued sequined jacket sharara set. Her ensemble consisted of gracefully flared pants, a pristine white crop top, and a mesmerizing cape-style jacket adorned with exquisite stone detailing and intricate sequin work. What truly set her look apart was her decision to go minimal with makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. With a touch of light-hued lipstick, delicately blushed cheeks, and elegantly highlighted eyebrows, Kiara showcased the essence of understated glamour.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra exhibited his own brand of charm and style in a pristine white kurta pyjama ensemble. His choice exuded timeless sophistication and class, aligning perfectly with the spirit of the occasion.

The couple solidified their bond in matrimony with an intimate ceremony on February 7 at the picturesque Suryagarh Palace, Rajasthan. In celebration of Kiara's 31st milestone, the couple recently embarked on an Italian. Kiara shared a video on Instagram where she and Sidharth took a thrilling leap off a cruise - our adrenaline is pumping just by watching She expressed her joy, "Happy Birthdayyyy to meeee... #blessed #grateful for every day and all the love." Sidharth, reposting the joyous moment, extended his wishes, "Happy birthday KI! Here's to always having the best time with you, one adventure at a time."