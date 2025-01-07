A source close to the development revealed that Aamir Khan has taken a mannat (vow) to quit smoking if THIS one thing happens

In Pic: Aamir Khan

The much-anticipated film Loveyapa, starring debutants Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is winning hearts with its newly released title track. While everyone is eyeing the film, Aamir Khan has taken a mannat to quit smoking if his son Junaid Khan's upcoming film Loveyapa performs well at the box office.

Aamir vows to quit smoking

A source close to the development revealed that Aamir Khan has taken a mannat (vow) to quit smoking if his son’s upcoming film Loveyapa performs well at the box office. It is indeed a father's selfless love for his son and his hopes to see him succeed in his career.

During a recent conversation, Aamir Khan also praised the film, saying, "I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to mobile phones, and the interesting things that happen in our lives because of technology, are shown in the film. All the actors have done a good job."

Aamir Khan compares Khushi Kapoor with Sridevi

Aamir Khan also compared Khushi Kapoor’s performance in the film to that of her late mother, Sridevi. He claimed that while watching the film, he "could see" the late actress and her energy in the young actress. According to reports, Mr. Perfectionist will unveil the trailer of the film on January 10, 2025.

About Loveyapa

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. The film is all set to hit theatres on February 7, 2025.

Aamir Khan on work front

Aamir Khan announced that Sitaare Zameen Par, which was originally set to release this December, has been pushed to 2025. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), Sitaare Zameen Par is an official adaptation of the Spanish sports comedy Campeones (2018) and stars Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary alongside Khan. It has been heard that the superstar is now aiming for a summer 2025 release and intends to conduct focus-group screenings in February.

Aamir Khan is also the producer of Lahore 1947, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal are also part of the film.