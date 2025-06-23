Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2025 01:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rajkummar went all-in for the role, growing out his beard for over 80 days to sport a wild, rugged look that radiates raw intensity and power. The makeover has left fans stunned, with many calling it Rajkummar’s boldest and most fearless avatar yet

Maalik director Pulkit shares details about Rajkummar Rao's wild character

Rajkummar Rao

Maalik director Pulkit shares details about Rajkummar Rao's wild character
The excitement around the highly anticipated action entertainer 'Maalik' is rising, but it is actor Rajkummar Rao’s fiery transformation into a ruthless gangster that has truly broken the internet.

Rajkummar Rao goes all out for a new look


Rajkummar went all-in for the role, growing out his beard for over 80 days to sport a wild, rugged look that radiates raw intensity and power. The makeover has left fans stunned, with many calling it Rajkummar’s boldest and most fearless avatar yet.


One fan commented, “This new avatar of Raj is very exciting.” Another wrote, “Didn’t expect this avatar – Raj is on fire.”

Other users chimed in with: “Raj Bhai is on fire… He’s returning in a new avatar!”

“Jawab hi nahi bro @rajkummar_rao” and “Aap toh cha gaye.  bhaiya ji Best of luck.”

Director Pulkit shared, “We wanted Raj to embody a sense of raw power—something that feels lived-in, gritty, and unapologetically real. He committed to the process fully, both physically and emotionally. Rajkummar Rao grew his beard for nearly three months to embody a character bursting with wild energy. What you see in the teaser is just the beginning—there’s so much more to this character, and Rajkummar has delivered something truly special.”

Rajkummar Rao in Maalik teaser— His darkest avatar yet

The teaser kicks off with a chilling, blood-soaked scene—Rajkummar Rao brutally killing a man with a shovel. It's raw, gritty, and a total 180 from anything we’ve seen him in before. And just like that, our curiosity turns into full-blown excitement.

Rao has officially entered his bad boy era—cigarette in mouth, gun in hand, and oozing goon energy like he was born for it. With messy hair, kohl-rimmed eyes, and that signature swagger, Rajkummar nails the rugged, street-smart avatar—and we are so here for it.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Where ambition clashes with morality, and survival comes at a bloody cost. The teaser hints at a gritty narrative driven by betrayal, power struggles, and vengeance, backed by sharp cinematography and haunting background music.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films, Maalik hits cinemas on 11th July 2025.

 

