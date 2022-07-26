Maddock Films announces shoot wrap for Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur starrer 'Pooja Meri Jaan'

The makers of 'Badlapur', 'Stree', and 'Mimi' are all set to bring another power-packed story to the silver screen with 'Pooja Meri Jaan'

Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur/ PC- Instagram

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is a production house known for consistently delivering fresh and unique content. The makers of 'Badlapur', 'Stree', and 'Mimi' are all set to bring another power-packed story to the silver screen with 'Pooja Meri Jaan'.

Also Read: Huma Qureshi: They complimented me for doing it with conviction

In an announcement video filled with thrilling intrigue, we see a “not so innocent” proposal dedicated to Pooja, where an admirer gives her the choice to either say yes, or see him become history! What happens next? What will Pooja do? The Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik production leaves us guessing right till the very end!

Sharing the video, Huma wrote on her social media handles, "Andddd Birthday week just got better ;-) #PoojaMeriJaan! ð¬ It’s a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while … and been super excited!! This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can't wait for you to see it".



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Also Read: Throwback Thursday: When Huma Qureshi slayed with her style at the Cannes Film Festival

Boasting of a stellar star cast that features Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur, Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Vijay Raaz the film has now wrapped its shoot. The film has been directed by Navjot Gulati, co-directed by Vipasha Arvind, and written by Kanishka & Navjot Gulati.