Huma Qureshi: They complimented me for doing it with conviction

Updated on: 13 June,2022 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

As she wraps up Tarla Dalal biopic shoot, Huma Qureshi says the biggest validation came from the famed chef’s kids who visited her on the set

Huma Qureshi: They complimented me for doing it with conviction

Huma Qureshi


Food holds a special place in Huma Qureshi’s life. The actor’s family runs Saleem’s, a Mughlai restaurant chain in Delhi and Dubai. For the past six weeks, food has dominated her on-screen life too as she shot for Tarla, the biopic on the late Gujarati home chef, Tarla Dalal. Before Qureshi wrapped up the shoot late last week, Dalal’s children Renu and Sanjay Dalal visited the actor on the set in Mumbai.

(From left) Sanjay Dalal, Huma Qureshi and Renu Dalal with director Piyush Gupta
(From left) Sanjay Dalal, Huma Qureshi and Renu Dalal with director Piyush Gupta




The duo, having seen snatches of the Piyush Gupta-directed venture, were impressed by the actor’s rendition of the chef-cookbook author. Getting the nod of the Dalal kids was a big validation for Qureshi. She says, “The character has touched my soul deeply. The one thing I will remember the most from the shoot is when Tarlaji’s children, who are now grandparents themselves, visited me on the set. They got emotional on seeing [parts of the film], and complimented me for doing the role with conviction. It was a surreal moment.”


